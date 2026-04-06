This Astronaut Drove The First Mid-Engined Car, Then The Sports Car World Followed

Many automotive firsts are often frequently disputed. The first muscle car, for example. Does that title belong to Oldsmobile or Pontiac? And is the first supercar a Mercedes-Benz, or a Lamborghini? The first mid-engined car, though, is not up for debate. That title belongs to the seldom-spotted and even more scarcely discussed Matra Djet — a French oddity that helped shape the future of sports cars forever. While largely forgotten today, the Djet does have an important place in history. This "first" attracted another "first" too: Yuri Gagarin, the first man in space. He paid 14,200 Francs for the privilege — 25% of what a new E-Type would have set him back.

The cover was pulled off of the Djet in 1962, and as the world's first production mid-engined car, it inspired the auto industry as a whole. It was originally dubbed the Rene Bonnet Djet, with Matra only supplying the bodywork, but just a couple of years later Matra bought the company out, and subsequently released the model in '65 as the Djet V.

A total of almost 1,700 Djets were built, with power ranging from 70 horses upward, and a total curb weight of circa 1,500 pounds — light enough to make a Miata look away from the mirror. That recipe of mid-engined design and lightweight construction is what makes the Djet so relevant today.

See, the Djet introduced a new way of thinking to the sports car world. Immediately following on from the Djet's release, automakers stepped into its footsteps and began releasing their own mid-engined models. But they only did so after the mighty Matra had made the benefits so incredibly clear.