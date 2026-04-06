What It Takes To Hit 12,000-RPM With An Air-Cooled Porsche 911 Engine

Swindon set out to develop a cylinder head with four valves per cylinder (something Porsche never did with air-cooled engines), which allows the old Porsche engines to breathe significantly better at higher revs. Such improved aspiration gives the engine more power, but, more importantly, the extra valves help it rev higher. Having four valves in the same space that used to hold two means the new ones have to be smaller, and that means lighter. Lighter valves also means lighter springs. And that systemic weight reduction carries through the entire valve train weight, allowing the engine to rev even faster.

Swindon will also provide CNC inlet porting to increase airflow efficiency, and you can even get special pistons and cylinder barrels designed for this cylinder head. Inlet airflow is said to be improved by 40% over a stock 993-generation 911's, and exhaust flow is up 66%. There's a power assisted steering drive adapter that allows you to use the engine's original power steering pump and other ancillaries.

With its new lighter-weight valve train, the entire cylinder head weighs 7.7 pounds less than the original head, so it reduces a bit of mass at the back end of the car. That isn't anything monumental, but when you're trying to build the lightest-weight 911 possible (Tuthill's 911k weighs just 1,865 pounds!), those few pounds matter. And with the lighter-weight valve train, improved airflow, and all of the additional goodies Swindon can provide, you get an M64 engine that can rev to the moon. How fast you want it rev is up to you, as Swindon will make custom cam profiles to match your needs but claims up to 12,000 rpm is possible.