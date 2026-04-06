Consumer Reports May Like These Hybrids, But Won't Recommend Them For Saving Gas

The automotive industry is changing, and has been for some time now. Electric vehicles are no longer the weird, left-field choice, with most mainstream automakers now offering at least one fully electric vehicle, if not a complete range.

While common deterrents that put people off switching to an EV have largely been put to bed by this point — a prime example being range anxiety, which science has proven unfounded – many motorists are still nervous about making the jump from gas to electric. For these customers, a hybrid might make more sense, be that a conventional hybrid or plug-in, as the user still retains that familiar gas powertrain, but receives electrical benefit. It sounds like a win-win, but there are downsides to buying hybrid, and one of the more prominent negatives is that they command a premium over their gas-only counterparts.

Sure, hybrids are more economical, and will save you at the gas pump, but have you ever stopped to consider just how far you'd have to drive in order to realize this saving? If not, don't worry, as Consumer Reports (CR) has. According to the company, neither the Lexus TX nor the Honda Accord Hybrid will save you money — at least, not for a comically long time — which makes buying them in place of gas variants a poor financial decision.

That's not to say CR doesn't otherwise rate these two models highly — it does. It just means you'd be wiser spending your money on the gas model from a purely fiscal point of view. Let's dive into the math to demonstrate CR's point a little more clearly.