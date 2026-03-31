2027 Ford Expedition 30th Anniversary Appearance Package Is All Show With A Mustang Dark Horse Paint Job

The Expedition's 30th Anniversary Appearance Package is available on the SUV's $3,575 Stealth Appearance Package trim, though there's no word on exactly how much the special paint color will cost just yet. Current optional paint choices for the Expedition range between an extra $495 and $995, but the Blue Ember paint on the Dark Horse Premium will cost you $2,495. The 30th Anniversary Expedition will also differentiate itself from the normal Stealth Package with a lighter, Salt Crystal Gray interior instead of Black Onyx. Additionally, buyers will get 22-inch high-gloss ebony wheels, which look rather similar to the ones found on the Expedition King Ranch, just painted black rather than bronze.

Ford

Obviously, those aren't the only changes, though. I'm sure you're thinking that there's no way Ford would only slap a fresh coat of paint and some different wheels on its big SUV to celebrate its eighth-best-selling vehicle of 2025 turning 30 years old and crossing over 3 million total sales. Well, I've got good news, because you're right. The Blue Oval took the time to add badges that read "30 YEARS" both inside and out to mark the occasion.

Ford

On the outside, 30th anniversary badging adorns the center caps of the 22-inch wheels, as well as the rear liftgate. Inside, the Expedition's door sills get anniversary badging, and there's even an embossed leather emblem on the center console. I know, you're relieved.

Listen, I know I've ragged on Ford a little bit for this special edition, and maybe it's because the Expedition and I are virtually the same age, which is making me a bit competitive. But I'm happy to see it getting some recognition for turning 30. Think about how many nameplates there are out there that don't get to celebrate a 30th birthday. Plus, it's definitely helpful that Blue Ember metallic is a ripper of a color.