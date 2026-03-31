2027 Ford Expedition 30th Anniversary Appearance Package Is All Show With A Mustang Dark Horse Paint Job
The Ford Expedition and I have something in common. We're both turning 30 very soon, and while I've gotta wait until October for a party, Ford is wasting no time ringing in the occasion for its full-size SUV. Like most kids who won't give their parents a straight answer about what they want for their birthday, Ford is giving the Expedition some new clothes in the form of the 30th Anniversary Appearance Package.
The big news here is what I'm sure you noticed right off the bat: a very exclusive paint job courtesy of the Mustang Dark Horse. That's right, Ford is giving the Expedition an optional coat of its Blue Ember metallic tri-coat paint to celebrate the SUV's 30th. It's a color that looks fabulous on the Dark Horse, and I'm happy to say that it translates well to a much bigger vehicle. The fact that it changes colors and shades depending on the lighting really elevates it, and — I gotta say — it is a very '90s-looking color. I mean that as a compliment. Given the choice, I might've gone with something that more closely resembled the Pacific Green Metallic paint that was seemingly ubiquitous on every first-generation Expedition, but Blue Ember is a good consolation prize.
Ford says Blue Ember metallic "makes a statement" and highlights the SUV's "power, refinement and distinctly premium identity." Oh, it certainly does.
30 years of Expeditions
The Expedition's 30th Anniversary Appearance Package is available on the SUV's $3,575 Stealth Appearance Package trim, though there's no word on exactly how much the special paint color will cost just yet. Current optional paint choices for the Expedition range between an extra $495 and $995, but the Blue Ember paint on the Dark Horse Premium will cost you $2,495. The 30th Anniversary Expedition will also differentiate itself from the normal Stealth Package with a lighter, Salt Crystal Gray interior instead of Black Onyx. Additionally, buyers will get 22-inch high-gloss ebony wheels, which look rather similar to the ones found on the Expedition King Ranch, just painted black rather than bronze.
Obviously, those aren't the only changes, though. I'm sure you're thinking that there's no way Ford would only slap a fresh coat of paint and some different wheels on its big SUV to celebrate its eighth-best-selling vehicle of 2025 turning 30 years old and crossing over 3 million total sales. Well, I've got good news, because you're right. The Blue Oval took the time to add badges that read "30 YEARS" both inside and out to mark the occasion.
On the outside, 30th anniversary badging adorns the center caps of the 22-inch wheels, as well as the rear liftgate. Inside, the Expedition's door sills get anniversary badging, and there's even an embossed leather emblem on the center console. I know, you're relieved.
Listen, I know I've ragged on Ford a little bit for this special edition, and maybe it's because the Expedition and I are virtually the same age, which is making me a bit competitive. But I'm happy to see it getting some recognition for turning 30. Think about how many nameplates there are out there that don't get to celebrate a 30th birthday. Plus, it's definitely helpful that Blue Ember metallic is a ripper of a color.