How Reliable Is The Buick Envista? Here's What JD Power Says

There's a lot to like about the Buick Envista. Launched in 2024 as a stylish, subcompact five-seat crossover SUV with an entry-level price tag, it overtook the Encore GX in 2025 as the top-selling Buick. The brand delivered 58,949 Envistas to buyers that year, per Best-Selling Cars, helping Buick establish a foothold in a highly competitive segment.

Moreover, the Envista scores highly in quality and reliability. JD Power gave the 2026 model an 81/100 (equivalent to Great) for quality and reliability. The data isn't far off the latest Consumer Reports study of the most reliable car brands, where Buick took 8th place to beat other legacy American automakers like Ford (11th), Chevrolet (17th), Lincoln (20th), GMC (23rd), and Jeep (28th).

JD Power also gave the 2026 Buick Envista an overall consumer-verified 83 out of 100 score, which, unsurprisingly, is the same score given to the Chevrolet Trax, which shares a platform with the Envista. We tested the Chevy Trax in 2024, and it didn't take long for us to be smitten by its design and price.