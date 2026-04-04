How Reliable Is The Buick Envista? Here's What JD Power Says
There's a lot to like about the Buick Envista. Launched in 2024 as a stylish, subcompact five-seat crossover SUV with an entry-level price tag, it overtook the Encore GX in 2025 as the top-selling Buick. The brand delivered 58,949 Envistas to buyers that year, per Best-Selling Cars, helping Buick establish a foothold in a highly competitive segment.
Moreover, the Envista scores highly in quality and reliability. JD Power gave the 2026 model an 81/100 (equivalent to Great) for quality and reliability. The data isn't far off the latest Consumer Reports study of the most reliable car brands, where Buick took 8th place to beat other legacy American automakers like Ford (11th), Chevrolet (17th), Lincoln (20th), GMC (23rd), and Jeep (28th).
JD Power also gave the 2026 Buick Envista an overall consumer-verified 83 out of 100 score, which, unsurprisingly, is the same score given to the Chevrolet Trax, which shares a platform with the Envista. We tested the Chevy Trax in 2024, and it didn't take long for us to be smitten by its design and price.
The Buick Envista: decent to the core
Powering the Buick Envista is a 1.2-liter turbocharged three-cylinder engine. It connects to the front wheels using a six-speed automatic transmission. With such a small, albeit blown, three-banger power plant, the Envista takes 9.3 seconds to hit 60 mph from a standstill, but the headline-grabber is its EPA-rated fuel economy. It returns 32 mpg on the highway and a combined 30 mpg, which is pretty decent for a small SUV.
It also highlights a bit more practicality than its sloping roofline suggests. The Envista offers 20 cubic feet of cargo room behind the rear seats. Folding the rear chairs reveals up to 42 cubic feet of space. Again, decent numbers for a small crossover. However, Consumer Reports (CR) found concerns about the Buick Envista's cheap-looking interior, noisy cabin, and uncomfortable seating, although it did say the vehicle came nicely equipped for its $26,495 base price (add $1,395 for the destination charge).
CR also highlighted a National Highway Traffic Safety Administration recall issued to the 2024 Buick Envista. It concerns the electrical system and a software issue that causes the instrument panel to intermittently blank out. The problem also affects the 2024 Buick Encore GX and Chevrolet Trax, and is the reason CR rated the 2024 Envista as less reliable than other vehicles from the same model year.
On the other hand, JD Power gave the 2024 Envista a "Great" 85/100 in quality and reliability, including an 85/100 consumer-verified score to take second place in the best small SUVs of 2024, outranking the Subaru Crosstrek (a Jalopnik favorite), Buick Encore GX, and Chevrolet Trax (though not the Chevy Trailblazer). Why JD Power gave the 2024 Envista high rankings despite the recall is beyond us.