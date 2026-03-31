At $19,995, Is This 2005 Lexus SC430 'Pebble Beach Edition' A Concours-Level Deal?

Today's Nice Price or No Dice Lexus is notable for being one of the last cars sold new with a cassette player in the dash. This particular car has other aspects that warrant our attention. Let's find out if one of those is its price.

In a world where everyone is increasingly urged to "pick a side," one unifying factor to be found is the near-universal loathing Elon Musk has triggered over his various antics. Whether for his role in making electric cars a viable option, thus upsetting OPEC, or, well, a lot of other things, Musk has engendered a lot of acrimony. Naturally, that has rubbed off on the various enterprises with which he is connected, most notably the car builder, Tesla.

That's a darn shame for everybody else who works at Tesla, and for everyone who bought one of the company's cars before it was discovered that Elon had a OnlyFans of crazy. A prime example of how toxic that relationship is could be found in the comments on the seemingly nice and well-equipped 2017 Tesla Model S 75D we considered on Monday. I guess "considered" is too strong a word, as many of the comments dismissed the car out of hand for being Elon-gated. Even at $22,500, the Model S couldn't catch a break, dropping in the vote with an overwhelming 70% 'No Dice' loss.