Elon Musk Says Tesla Is Working On Something 'Way Cooler' Than A Minivan
There could be a new Tesla on the horizon if a vague post from CEO Elon Musk on X, the everything app, is to be believed. Perhaps he saw that Tesla's stock is down about 17% year-to-date and figured it needed a boost, or perhaps the company is really working on something. But, in any case, there could be something actually new on the horizon from the Austin, Texas-based company, and it may be "cooler" than a minivan — as if that's even possible.
It started on March 24 when Musk tweeted that the Cybertruck — soon to be Tesla's most family-friendly vehicle with the Model X's death — can fit three child seats on its rear bench. Another Twitter user quoted the post, writing "MAKE A MINIVAN, ELON." That's when the world's richest man responded with "Something way cooler than a minivan is coming." Musk offered no further explanation of what he meant by this. Perhaps it's the self-driving Cybervan he previewed along with the Cybercab back in October of 2024, but that's more bus-sized rather than minivan-sized.
Something way cooler than a minivan is coming
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 25, 2026
It's hard to argue that Tesla needs a larger offering, especially with the Model X being sunsetted. When its production finally ends, the automaker will be without a true seven-seater in its lineup. Yeah, it'll technically sell you a three-row Model Y on Premium All-Wheel Drive trim, but God help whoever gets stuck back there. And, if you're in an accident, you're going to need a lot more help than God's.
Without a doubt, any type of new model is desperately needed by Tesla right now. The Model S and Model X have been killed (but are still on sale for the time being), the Cybertruck's sales are miserable to say the least, the Semi got a refresh before production even started and the Roadster is nowhere to be seen. I guess there's the Cybercab thing, but who knows when that's coming? Of course, the Model 3 and Model Y are still selling well (though, not by Tesla standards), but Tesla has rolled out enshittened versions of those cars and slapped fat deals on them to get them off showroom floors.
Tesla's new way forward
This lineup degradation has been happening as Musk has seemingly switched Tesla's focus from consumer to non-consumer vehicles like the aforementioned Cybercab and Cybervan, as well as its robotaxi service (which currently uses modified Model Ys) and its Optimus humanoid robots. The latter is coming at the expense of the Model S and Model X, which are being pushed aside at Tesla's Fremont, California, factory to make room for the robots' production.
We really haven't heard a peep about what Tesla's plan for its next actual consumer vehicle until now, and it's barely even a crumb. I suppose the current fleet of the Model, Model Y and Cybertruck will have to soldier on for now, though it'll be a tough ask. In the first quarter of 2026, Tesla says it sold a total of 365,125 (Actually, it says it sold 365,645 cars, but that's incorrect. It seems it made an error on its Q1 release page). Of those, 351,179 were either the Model 3 or Model Y. The remaining 13,946 were the Cybertruck, Model S and Model X.
While those numbers aren't particularly heinous for an EV-only company, they're certainly slipping. In Q4 of 2025, Tesla delivered a total of 418,227 vehicles — a 13.6% — drop. Still, the first month of the year is always a bit slow. Let's compare it to Q1 of 2025. Would you look at that — sales were actually up by about 2,500 units. Something to keep in mind, though, was that January-March of 2025 was sort of the peak of anti-Elon sentiment throughout the world as he was let lose on the federal government by frenemy Donald Trump.
Maybe 2026 Q2 will be better, or, at the very least, cooler than a minivan.