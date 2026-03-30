Elon Musk Says Tesla Is Working On Something 'Way Cooler' Than A Minivan

There could be a new Tesla on the horizon if a vague post from CEO Elon Musk on X, the everything app, is to be believed. Perhaps he saw that Tesla's stock is down about 17% year-to-date and figured it needed a boost, or perhaps the company is really working on something. But, in any case, there could be something actually new on the horizon from the Austin, Texas-based company, and it may be "cooler" than a minivan — as if that's even possible.

It started on March 24 when Musk tweeted that the Cybertruck — soon to be Tesla's most family-friendly vehicle with the Model X's death — can fit three child seats on its rear bench. Another Twitter user quoted the post, writing "MAKE A MINIVAN, ELON." That's when the world's richest man responded with "Something way cooler than a minivan is coming." Musk offered no further explanation of what he meant by this. Perhaps it's the self-driving Cybervan he previewed along with the Cybercab back in October of 2024, but that's more bus-sized rather than minivan-sized.

Something way cooler than a minivan is coming — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 25, 2026

It's hard to argue that Tesla needs a larger offering, especially with the Model X being sunsetted. When its production finally ends, the automaker will be without a true seven-seater in its lineup. Yeah, it'll technically sell you a three-row Model Y on Premium All-Wheel Drive trim, but God help whoever gets stuck back there. And, if you're in an accident, you're going to need a lot more help than God's.

Without a doubt, any type of new model is desperately needed by Tesla right now. The Model S and Model X have been killed (but are still on sale for the time being), the Cybertruck's sales are miserable to say the least, the Semi got a refresh before production even started and the Roadster is nowhere to be seen. I guess there's the Cybercab thing, but who knows when that's coming? Of course, the Model 3 and Model Y are still selling well (though, not by Tesla standards), but Tesla has rolled out enshittened versions of those cars and slapped fat deals on them to get them off showroom floors.