These Automotive CEOs Would Make The Best Road Trip Companions, According To Our Readers

Road trips are great, but one unfortunate downside of choosing to spend long hours in a cramped box is that there's no guarantee your real-life buddies make good road trip buddies. Until you finish loading the car and hit the road for the first time together, you just can't know whether or not their road trip habits mesh with yours. Heck, for all you know, your favorite person in the entire world could be the road trip companion from hell. Some might even say that's half the fun! (They're wrong.)

So when we asked you which automotive CEO would make the best road trip companion, we weren't just asking which one is your favorite or who sound interesting to talk to. You had to take bladder strength and stop frequency into account, as well as temperature preferences, dining and snack choices, whether or not they'd eat in the car, how big a mess they'd make if they did eat in the car, how much driving they'd want to do, whether or not they snore while they're napping, which music and podcasts they'd want to listen to, and so much more. You've got a lot of criteria to consider when choosing a road trip companion.

Or at least you did in theory. In reality, everyone had their own reasons to choose the CEO they picked, and for some reason, I didn't see a whole lot of, "He seems like he wouldn't stink up the car with his nasty farts." But just because your reasons weren't all purely focused on the practical side of road tripping, that doesn't make them any less valid. Let's take a look at some of the most popular answers and see who made the cut.