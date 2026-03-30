As freaky as it sounds, we're now more than halfway through the 2020s. Hell, we're closer to 2050 than we are to 2000, but that's beside the point. I want to take a look back at the first six-ish years of this decade while also asking you folks to look into your crystal balls and answer one simple question for me: What car will define the 2020s?

Tell me what car you think, years from now, will be the first one to pop into your head when you think of this decade. Keep in mind, I'm not asking what the most important car of this decade will end up being. I'm looking for a car that defines this era — not just in an automotive sense, but in terms of the general vibe of the world. What has captured the essence of this bizarre decade better than anything else possibly could have? Just to set the precedent early, I'm going to say right now that whatever car you pick needs to have been in production during the 2020s. If your submission is really good, I might let something from 2019 slide, but I'm going to be very strict about this.