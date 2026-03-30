The Clever Engineering Of Shipping The Chevy Vega By Train

On paper, the Chevrolet Vega — unrelated to the $185,000 1958 Facel Vega Excellence — sure seemed like it was going to reinvent both General Motors and the American auto industry as a whole when it debuted in 1971. After all, nearly everything about the car, from its engineering to its assembly plant, was put under a microscope and finely tuned with a single aim in mind: creating the top compact in the world, besting not only small-car rivals from Volkswagen and Toyota, but also Ford's fresh compact of the era, the Pinto. Needless to say, none of that happened. Instead, the Vega — despite being named MotorTrend's 1971 Car of the Year — was rushed into production and quickly earned a reputation as one of the worst cars to ever come out of Detroit. But Chevy sure found a cool way of shipping these machines, and, more importantly, it was cheaper than traditional methods.

You see, the Vega wasn't just supposed to be good; it was supposed to be inexpensive, too. In fact, Chevy planned on keeping the Vega's costs down to $1 per pound, and the division got fairly close. The '71 Vega sedan had a base curb weight of 2,249 pounds and an MSRP of $2,250.

Yet it could cost approximately $300 per car to ship the Vegas to Chevy's distant U.S. customers – even with the ability to fit 18 compact Vegas in a railcar typically able to handle only 15 bigger automobiles. Enter the Vert-A-Pac system, which could almost double the number of Vegas that would fit in a railcar, to up to 30 units, by placing them nose down. The innovation cut shipping costs by roughly 40% per Vega.