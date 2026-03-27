What Problem Car Part Do You Wish Was Indestructible?

We all know someone or are that someone who finally got a hold of their dream car, but that prized ride ended up needing more constant care than expected. It could be an electrical system that can't go an entire year without something going wrong. I don't even want to imagine the hole in your wallet if it's a persistent problem with the engine or transmission.

What problem car part do you wish were indestructible? Do you wish that every gasket fitted to an engine had the half-life of uranium? I would even take a bit of radiation exposure if it meant it would be over four billion years until my oil leak. I'd also love it if clutches wore out at the same pace as continental drift. It's reasonable for any machine to require regular maintenance to function properly for years, but I shouldn't have to be visiting my mechanic more often than I see my dentist.