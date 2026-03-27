What Problem Car Part Do You Wish Was Indestructible?
We all know someone or are that someone who finally got a hold of their dream car, but that prized ride ended up needing more constant care than expected. It could be an electrical system that can't go an entire year without something going wrong. I don't even want to imagine the hole in your wallet if it's a persistent problem with the engine or transmission.
What problem car part do you wish were indestructible? Do you wish that every gasket fitted to an engine had the half-life of uranium? I would even take a bit of radiation exposure if it meant it would be over four billion years until my oil leak. I'd also love it if clutches wore out at the same pace as continental drift. It's reasonable for any machine to require regular maintenance to function properly for years, but I shouldn't have to be visiting my mechanic more often than I see my dentist.
Why can't air suspensions be more durable?
When an air suspension is working flawlessly, you can't imagine why every car isn't equipped with similar systems. Pragmatically, air suspensions are most useful on off-road vehicles to keep a level platform and increase ground clearance over rough terrain. It seems only natural for automakers to provide their luxury on-road models with that level of ride quality.
However, when air suspensions fail, they can quickly become dead weight stuck in every corner of your vehicle. As a lifelong fan of Mercedes-Benz cars, I know a few people with older S-Class sedans and have dealt with Airmatic suspension issues. Cars can sag to one side or a certain corner. The reduced handling issues also make trying to drive a car with a broken air suspension is a danger in itself.
Be sure to tell us what car part you wish were indestructible in the comments section below, and why. There's always a story behind grudges with certain components, and we want to hear them all.