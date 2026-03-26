At $8,700, Does This 2008 Volvo C30 T5 Have The Goods?

The all-glass rear hatch on today's Nice Price or No Dice Volvo harkens back to the classic 1800ES of the '70s, but its five-cylinder, six-speed manual drivetrain makes it as modern as they come. Let's figure out what such an intriguing car should rightfully cost.

The beachside community of Malibu, California, derives its name from the Chumash phrase, "Humaliwo" which the indigenous peoples used to describe the area's noisy surf. For decades, people have come from all over to surf those noisy waves along the community's 21 miles of beaches. The perfect surfer's car? Well, that's likely a station wagon like the 1981 Chevy Malibu we looked at on Wednesday. Of course, the stereotypical image of an itinerant surfer is that of a beach bum who would rather "hang ten" than hold down a job, so our Malibu's $17,900 asking price might be out of reach for most wave-seekers. In fact, that price proved highly aspirational for most of you and well beyond what most would pay. Ultimately, that opinion resulted in a massive 93% 'No Dice' loss for the Chevy.