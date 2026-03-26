We Need To Escape Our Family Hauler For Something Bigger! What Car Do We Buy?

Jesse wants to help his wife replace her 11-year-old Ford Escape. She needs something bigger with three rows and really wants to avoid another Ford product. With a budget up to $50,000, what car should she buy?

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Here is the scenario.

My sainted wife has an 11 year old family hauler Ford Escape bought new, and has made complaints about rust issues, and that the car is going to be tight for our two kids and stuff for our next vacation. Oh, and she can't haul any extra kids to events, as the kids are bigger, and fitting one extra kid in the back three across is now squished.

The wife desires a three-row hauler, preferably with 2nd row captain seats. She hates the latest Ford Escape/Explorer redesign and is looking for a non-Ford this time. Also no minivans. Our budget is between $40,000 and $50,000

Quick Facts:

Budget: up to $50,000

Location: Dayton, Ohio

Daily Driver: Yes

Wants: 3 rows, captain's chairs in the middle, comfortable

Doesn't want: A Ford or a minivan