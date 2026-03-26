We Need To Escape Our Family Hauler For Something Bigger! What Car Do We Buy?
Jesse wants to help his wife replace her 11-year-old Ford Escape. She needs something bigger with three rows and really wants to avoid another Ford product. With a budget up to $50,000, what car should she buy?
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Here is the scenario.
My sainted wife has an 11 year old family hauler Ford Escape bought new, and has made complaints about rust issues, and that the car is going to be tight for our two kids and stuff for our next vacation. Oh, and she can't haul any extra kids to events, as the kids are bigger, and fitting one extra kid in the back three across is now squished.
The wife desires a three-row hauler, preferably with 2nd row captain seats. She hates the latest Ford Escape/Explorer redesign and is looking for a non-Ford this time. Also no minivans. Our budget is between $40,000 and $50,000
Quick Facts:
Budget: up to $50,000
Location: Dayton, Ohio
Daily Driver: Yes
Wants: 3 rows, captain's chairs in the middle, comfortable
Doesn't want: A Ford or a minivan
Expert 1: Tom McParland- No need to overcomplicate it
Jesse, clearly, you want your wife to have a nice ride that is comfortable for the family and one she doesn't have to worry about. After a bad experience with Ford, it's time to swing in the safest direction with the Honda Pilot.
The Honda is not the most interesting choice, nor is it the most fuel-efficient, but it will do everything she wants it to do very well. Also, in my expert opinion, Toyota has gotten a bit bonkers with their pricing structure and while there are other solid alternatives, you can't really go wrong with the Pilot. However, in order to get those captain's chairs you have to step up to the Elite trim that offers the stoable middle seat in the second row. It has an MSRP around $55,00, but it appears with some careful shopping you can score one closer to your $50,000 target.
Expert 2: Andy Kalmowitz: 392 reasons to get a Durango R/T
Jesse, if you and your wife were logical people, you'd just get a minivan. But, because you two clearly aren't, I think there's some leeway here to get a bit wacky with your next car purchase (while still ticking all of your boxes). What your family needs, my dear friend, is the newly released 2026 Dodge Durango R/T 392.
What we've got here is a brand-new, 6.4-liter V8 Durango that comes in nearly at your budget.For just $51,990, including destination, you and your wife can enjoy a 392 cubic-inch Hemi V8 with 475 horsepower and 470 pound-feet of torque that'll rocket you and your kids from 0-60 in under 4.5 seconds. You'll be the sickest people on the block (and the loudest), that's for damn sure. I know it's a tiny bit out of your budget, but you can make it work — I know it.
Of course, it's also got all of the family essentials you and your sainted wife need, as well. Second-row captain's chairs come as standard, and they're even heated, so your kids will have room to spread out. Plus, there's a third row with plenty of space to stick a few more people. At 6-foot-1, I can fit back there rather comfortably for shorter trips, so kids shouldn't be an issue whatsoever. You've also got 8,800 pounds of towing capability, so you can bring whatever you want with you, if you choose to do so.I know the Durango R/T 392 is a bit goofy, but so is foregoing a minivan based on vibes alone, so really, Jesse, this is the car for your family.
Expert 3: Collin Woodard - Technically not a minivan
So let me get this straight, Jesse. You and your wife need a minivan, you want all the benefits of a minivan, but you won't even look at a minivan? This is like reading, "I'm looking for a sporty, new, two-seat Mazda convertible, but I don't want a Miata," and I'm tired of pretending it isn't. If you told your therapist you were looking for any solution to your problem other than the best, most obvious one that you already know is correct, they'd probably want to dig into that, but we're just supposed to accept it with minivans? Make it make sense.
That said, you probably didn't email a car blog hoping to read a treatise on the intersection of car choice, motherhood, and identity in modern American society, so let's find you one of those non-minivan minivans. Like, oh, I don't know, this 2025 Volkswagen ID Buzz 1st Edition that's listed for $50,850 and has just under 15,000 miles on the odometer. Your kids will think it's the coolest thing in the world, you won't have to worry about gas prices, it comes with two captain's chairs in the second row, and just look at that awesome two-tone paint. It's just fun."Okay, the styling's a little different, but it's still basically a minivan." Are you sure? Do you really want to have that fight when three-row crossovers are literally minivans with different styling and less-practical doors? Sure, you'll have to stop to charge it the next time you take a road trip, but kids get antsy and have to pee every couple of hours, so it's not like you wouldn't have to stop anyway. Mainly, though, just do it for the kids. They're going to love it so much more than some Highlander or Palisade, and you want your kids to be happy, right, Jesse?