Stop Blasting Music From Your Gat-Dang Phones, American Airlines Begs Passengers

While it's certainly not the biggest problem we're dealing with at the moment, the number of people who think everyone else needs to hear what they're listening to is too damn high. It feels like everywhere you go, someone's taking a call on speakerphone, watching a video at full volume, or blasting their music with zero regard for anyone else. So, while United Airlines is far from perfect, I could not be happier to inform you that the Washington Post reports United is taking a stand against rude passengers and threatening to kick anyone off the plane who listens to audio without headphones.

Technically, it was already United's policy that passengers needed to use headphones when listening to audio, but the airline recently updated its contract of carriage to include "passengers who fail to use headphones while listening to audio or video content" on the list of those eligible to be removed from their flights. In an email, United Airlines spokesperson Josh Freed told the Washington Post, "We've always encouraged customers to use headphones when listening to audio content — and our Wi-Fi rules already remind customers to use headphones. It seemed like a good time to make that even clearer by adding it to the contract of carriage."

Hopefully, the flight attendants won't demand an emergency landing and criminal charges if you accidentally play a couple seconds of audio. Mistakes happen, and that would be a disaster for scheduling. But it's still encouraging to see a major airline take a more aggressive stand against those who are rude enough to expect other people to listen to the YouTube video they're watching while trapped in a metal tube six miles in the sky.