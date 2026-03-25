At $17,900, Will This 1981 Chevy Malibu Wagon Madly Do?

Today's nice Price or No Dice Malibu represents the last of Chevy's mid-sized rear-wheel-drive wagons. While that makes it old-school, it looks almost new. Let's see what that might just be worth.

The key to success in any business is to give the people what they want. That's not always easy, as consumer tastes are fickle and are sometimes masked by indecision. Take the case of the 1993 Ford Thunderbird SC we looked at on Tuesday. When new, that big coupe seemed to offer what enthusiasts wanted—a capable and interesting engine, available manual transmission, an adept and engaging chassis, all wrapped in bodywork that aped BMW's popular 6 Series. What's not to like?

The thing is, the SC didn't prove to be a runaway success. Most T-Birds sold were the more milquetoast naturally aspirated V6 editions or, later, the solid but less interesting V8. Overall, the Thunderbird's popularity followed a downward arc as the SUV became the most aspirational personal vehicle. That mediocre performance continues to this day, as our T-Bird mustered little enthusiasm at its $12,500 asking price despite being in great condition and, as they say, having "got the Motts" when it comes to features. Ultimately, that resulted in multiple "Mehs" in the comments and a 75% 'No Dice' loss in the vote.