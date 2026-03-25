At $17,900, Will This 1981 Chevy Malibu Wagon Madly Do?
Today's nice Price or No Dice Malibu represents the last of Chevy's mid-sized rear-wheel-drive wagons. While that makes it old-school, it looks almost new. Let's see what that might just be worth.
The key to success in any business is to give the people what they want. That's not always easy, as consumer tastes are fickle and are sometimes masked by indecision. Take the case of the 1993 Ford Thunderbird SC we looked at on Tuesday. When new, that big coupe seemed to offer what enthusiasts wanted—a capable and interesting engine, available manual transmission, an adept and engaging chassis, all wrapped in bodywork that aped BMW's popular 6 Series. What's not to like?
The thing is, the SC didn't prove to be a runaway success. Most T-Birds sold were the more milquetoast naturally aspirated V6 editions or, later, the solid but less interesting V8. Overall, the Thunderbird's popularity followed a downward arc as the SUV became the most aspirational personal vehicle. That mediocre performance continues to this day, as our T-Bird mustered little enthusiasm at its $12,500 asking price despite being in great condition and, as they say, having "got the Motts" when it comes to features. Ultimately, that resulted in multiple "Mehs" in the comments and a 75% 'No Dice' loss in the vote.
Shoving the Chevelle aside
For years, one of the Thunderbird's main competitors was Chevy's Monte Carlo. That personal coupe that was kissing cousins to the Chevelle and was kitted like that model's upscale trim level, the Malibu. Now, like a baseball team in spring training (let's go, Dodgers!) Chevy jostled its lineup over the 1970s and early '80s, resulting in the Chevelle nameplate going the way of Elvis, the Malibu name stepping up to full model-line status, that model line being downsized into Nova territory, seeing the Nova name getting the boot as well.
Chevy would bring back the Nova name on a version of Toyota's Corolla several years later, built at a plant that once made Monte Carlos and that today pumps out Teslas. The Malibu name was killed off in the '80s for the FWD Celebrity, but returned in 1997 as a smaller FWD sedan. That underwent several redesigns and re-platformings before it was unceremoniously kicked to the curb again in 2024, making it the last four-door sedan Chevy sold in the U.S. market to date. Phew!
This 1981 Chevy Malibu wagon is noteworthy for representing the last RWD wagon to carry the name, and for being the late '70s redesign that, like Dr. Who's Tardis, managed to find more interior space than its predecessor in a smaller exterior package. It's also a very tidy design. This one has had several updates, but those arguably add to its appeal.
Hard-working A/C
According to the ad, this Malibu has 136,000 miles on the clock, but that number is advancing as the seller drives it 150 miles a day. It's claimed to run and drive without issue, and has been fitted with a brand-new Pioneer stereo to ensure passengers get their travel fix of terrestrial radio or CD tunes.
Everything is supposed to work as it should, with hot heat and cold A/C being specifically called out by the seller. That's good news, especially for potential backseat passengers. You see the small vent window in the back doors? That's the only part of the door glass that can be opened there. Chevy, in its infinite wisdom, chose to fit the Malibu (and all the A-Body cars) with no window-winder mechanism in the rear doors to allow for inset armrests and wider backseat hip room. It also allowed dealers to promote the optional A/C as not-so-optional in the cars. Yes, at times, GM sucks.
Everything also looks to be in great shape on the outside of the car. The paint is nice and a complementary color for the car. The chrome is bright and shiny, and the American Racing mag wheels make for a nice addition. It's more of the same in the interior as well. The seats are vinyl, so don't plan on wearing shorts in the summer, but both benches look to be in solid shape, and the whole space is clean.
Small-block sensation
Another thing to note in the cabin is the trio of added gauges below the dash, and the tach strapped to the steering column, complementing the horizontal speedometer ahead of the wheel. Those gauges monitor the under-hood happenings of the small-block 350 CID V8. That engine is claimed to have an Edelbrock aluminum intake fed by a Holley (four-barrel?) carburetor, a modern MSD electronic ignition, and a newer aluminum radiator with dual electric fans.
The question is whether this Malibu originally came with that 350 or if it has been added after the fact. I believe these originally topped out engine options with the smaller 305 V8, but I could be misremembering.
Regardless, the 350 is a better engine for modding and maintenance, so it's a plus for this car. Behind that mill is a 700r automatic, which drives the rear wheels and is actuated via a column shift. Disc/drum power brakes and power steering complete the picture.
A turn-key cruiser?
The seller boasts that the Malibu comes with a clean title and a smog certificate, so transferring that title to a new owner should be as easy as pie. Not so just a dessert is the car's $17,900 asking price. Like yesterday's T-Bird, that's a lot of cash for an old mass-production car. Still, look around. How many cool old Malibu wagons do you see on the road these days? I'd wager the number is less than one.
What's your opinion on this lightly hot-rodded Malibu and that $17,900 price tag? Does that seem fair given the car's condition and specs? Or is that too much braggin' for this wagon?
You decide!
Facebook Marketplace out of Antioch, California, or go here if the ad disappears.
H/T to Rob Jones for the hookup!
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