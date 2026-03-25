Man With 'Custom Bong Device' Built Into His Car's Dashboard Arrested For 98th Time

I didn't realize it was illegal to make modifications to your car's dashboard, but it apparently is in Thurston County, Washington. After leading police on an ill-advised high-speed chase through Olympia, a man was arrested and his truck was searched. In it, police say they found "a custom bong device built into the dash of the truck so he could comfortably smoke drugs while driving." You're telling me that's wrong? I thought this was America. Oh, this was also the man's 98th arrest. However, his conviction ratio isn't too shabby — just four convictions with 27 prior misdemeanors.

In any case, the unidentified man and the woman he was with allegedly stole thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from multiple stores before the chase, according to KIRO 7 News Seattle. Of course, police chases often end with far greater property damage values than whatever he stole — not to mention the lives put at risk — but that's neither here nor there.

Deputies spotted his white Ford F-150 heading north on I-5 in Olympia, and before they had a chance to turn on their flashers, the truck sped off. After chasing him down, they tried an unsuccessful PIT maneuver, which could have gone very badly for everyone involved, and then backed off when the truck then allegedly began blowing through intersections while heading into Lacey, Washington. At various points during the chase, the driver hit over 100 mph and drove on the wrong side of the road, according to KOMO News.