John Wayne's Custom Hunting Ride Was Dubbed 'War Wagon' — Go On, Guess What It Was
John Wayne appeared in 175 movies over the course of his 50-year film career. Shooting an average of 3½ flicks annually seems like it would keep an actor busy, but he still made time to go hunting and run his 26 Bar Ranch and the Red River Land & Cattle Company. These activities required him to traverse harsh landscapes and he needed a vehicle that could take him to all corners of his properties. He landed on — did you guess it yet? — an International Harvester Travelall. But this one had a few options you would never get from the dealership.
The three-row Travelall entered the market in 1953 as an early full-size SUV, well ahead of "sport utility vehicle" becoming common language and long before we needed Sherlock Holmes to investigate what counts as an SUV anymore. Sitting on a truck frame, it was designed to compete with the likes of the Chevrolet Suburban and Willys Jeep Station Wagon. Over the course of its 22 years of production, it was marketed toward rural drivers, sportsmen, ranchers, and tradesmen.
Wayne, being many of those things, got the message in 1966, perhaps finding the commercials for the Travelall's third generation to be some of his favorite car advertisements of the era. As tough a truck as it was, the stock version simply would not do for this movie star. Wayne enlisted the help of Pasadena, California's Ray Gaskin, an auto repairman turned refuse truck builder, to customize the International to meet his needs, of which there were plenty. By the time Gaskin delivered the finished International it had so many bespoke touches that increased its ruggedness and functionality, it earned a new name, the "War Wagon."
John Wayne's International Harvester Travelall
Wayne's Travelall, moved by an International V8 connected to an optional five-speed stick shift, was a capable machine. Gaskin took it further, transforming it into a one-of-a-kind wagon fit for The Duke. To start, he raised the roof six inches to provide better clearance for Wayne, who stood 6-foot-4 and was known to wear a Stetson on and off the movie set. The roof also received a hatch, serving as a hunting portal, as well as a luggage rack and a spotlight. Heavy duty bumpers offered extra protection front and rear, and a 10,000-pound winch sat between the headlights.
The customization didn't end with the exterior. Gaskin added air conditioning and a power rear window, among other touches to improve comfort and usability. As for the Travelall's nickname, that can be credited to Wayne's son Ethan. During a visit by a film production crew, the younger Wayne referred to it as the "War Wagon" while showing it off." He may have borrowed the name from one of his dad's latest movies, but the quip was caught on camera and the moniker stuck. The "War Wagon" lettering above the doors, however, likely came after it left the Wayne stable.
Texas state Rep. Joe Pickett acquired the historic vehicle in 1989 and he went on to display it at venues across the West. In 2011 he offered the public a chance to own John Wayne's custom 1966 International Travelall when he attempted to sell it on eBay for $1 million. That auction flopped like a Wayne-less Western flick of the 1950s and he settled for $102,000 after it crossed the block in 2014, concluding a series of events that helps demonstrate the pros and cons of buying a car at auction.