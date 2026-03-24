John Wayne's Custom Hunting Ride Was Dubbed 'War Wagon' — Go On, Guess What It Was

John Wayne appeared in 175 movies over the course of his 50-year film career. Shooting an average of 3½ flicks annually seems like it would keep an actor busy, but he still made time to go hunting and run his 26 Bar Ranch and the Red River Land & Cattle Company. These activities required him to traverse harsh landscapes and he needed a vehicle that could take him to all corners of his properties. He landed on — did you guess it yet? — an International Harvester Travelall. But this one had a few options you would never get from the dealership.

The three-row Travelall entered the market in 1953 as an early full-size SUV, well ahead of "sport utility vehicle" becoming common language and long before we needed Sherlock Holmes to investigate what counts as an SUV anymore. Sitting on a truck frame, it was designed to compete with the likes of the Chevrolet Suburban and Willys Jeep Station Wagon. Over the course of its 22 years of production, it was marketed toward rural drivers, sportsmen, ranchers, and tradesmen.

Wayne, being many of those things, got the message in 1966, perhaps finding the commercials for the Travelall's third generation to be some of his favorite car advertisements of the era. As tough a truck as it was, the stock version simply would not do for this movie star. Wayne enlisted the help of Pasadena, California's Ray Gaskin, an auto repairman turned refuse truck builder, to customize the International to meet his needs, of which there were plenty. By the time Gaskin delivered the finished International it had so many bespoke touches that increased its ruggedness and functionality, it earned a new name, the "War Wagon."