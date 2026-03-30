Why Toyota Ditched The Blue Badges For Its Hybrids

Toyota's bluish hybrid badging used to differentiate hybrid Toyota vehicles from the gasoline or diesel options. Now, Toyota has 21 electrified vehicles in its North American lineup, including hybrids, plug-in hybrids, and electric vehicles. What's more, almost all new Toyota cars are available with a hybrid or plug-in hybrid powertrain, and each one falls under the automaker's Beyond Zero initiative, which includes EVs, BEVs, hydrogen fuel cell EVs (hello, Toyota Mirai!), and the aforementioned hybrids.

Instead of bluish Toyota badges, electrified or hybrid Toyota vehicles now have HEV badging and a blue dot emblem. That blue dot symbolizes the Beyond Zero umbrella. At around the same time, Toyota quietly dropped the 'Prime' name from its PHEV models, particularly from the RAV4 and Prius plug-in hybrids. It's why the extensively redesigned plug-in RAV4 is now simply referred to as the RAV4 Plug-In Hybrid.

And since Toyota's Beyond Zero rebranding encompasses all its electrified and battery-electric models, the RAV4 Hybrid and Plug-In Hybrid will get the new blue-dot badges. If you can get one, that is. The RAV4 is selling like hot cakes, and the Toyota factories in Kentucky, Ontario, and Japan can barely keep up with demand. The problem has somewhat gone beyond control (not Beyond Zero), and Toyota has told its dealers to persuade buyers to purchase other vehicles other than the RAV4.

Toyota has shifted more than 479,000 RAV4s in 2025, and that means you'll be seeing more of Toyota's HEV and blue-dot badges on the road, especially now that Toyota has laid to rest its blue-halo hybrid badging. The question now is, would the bluish badge become a popular aftermarket accessory, now that everything old and retro is cool again? We thought baggy jeans wouldn't make a comeback, but here we are living like Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera are all over MTV once more.