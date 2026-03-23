W8, What? Someone Is Selling Two Ultra-Rare Volkswagen Passat W8s
The lore behind the Volkswagen Passat W8 precedes it, but here's a little refresher, just in case. The W8 part of the Passat W8 name describes the number of cylinders hiding under its hood and their placement, and it's the only car ever sold with a W8 engine. It is believed that Volkswagen only sold 4,931 Passat W8s in the United States during its three-year-long production run, with just 424 being fitted with the six-speed manual transmission, and 1,227 in the wagon body style.
They're rare machines, so it's already uncommon to see two on sale at the same time. But currently there are two Passat W8s currently up for auction on Bring A Trailer, listed by the same person and photographed in the same place. Seems like we're dealing with a real B5 Passat lover.
I say love because love isn't logical, and neither is the Passat W8. Beyond the rarity, they're also infamous for being unreliable and exceptionally complex. That's an undesirable trifecta that makes owning either this 23-year-old Passat W8 Wagon or the 22-year-old Passat W8 sedan a prospect that's reserved for die-hard enthusiasts.
Spoiled for choice
The sedan is a 2004 model year Passat, and it's especially notable because it's fitted with the extra-rare six-speed manual transmission. The ad shows that it has traveled 139,000 miles in its lifetime, it's been treated to some important mechanical work recently, and it has an aftermarket cat-back exhaust system and Bilstein coilovers.
Meanwhile the wagon is a 2003 model year car, and sadly no, it's not a rare-as-hens-teeth manual W8 wagon, instead equipped with the five-speed Tiptronic automatic transmission. It also has a few modifications, including lowering springs, wheel spacers, a modified exhaust, and red-painted front brake calipers with slotted and cross-drilled rotors. It has also been treated to some recent mechanical work, but it has traveled 189,000 miles in its 23-year life, so long-term reliability is something a potential buyer should be cognizant of.
If you've been waiting for the right opportunity to snag up one or two of the few Volkswagen Passats saddled with this unique engine, then you're in luck, since both of these cars are currently listed for auction on Bring A Trailer, with no reserve. Godspeed to whoever wins either auction, since maintaining these rare machines is a noble pursuit.