W8, What? Someone Is Selling Two Ultra-Rare Volkswagen Passat W8s

The lore behind the Volkswagen Passat W8 precedes it, but here's a little refresher, just in case. The W8 part of the Passat W8 name describes the number of cylinders hiding under its hood and their placement, and it's the only car ever sold with a W8 engine. It is believed that Volkswagen only sold 4,931 Passat W8s in the United States during its three-year-long production run, with just 424 being fitted with the six-speed manual transmission, and 1,227 in the wagon body style.

They're rare machines, so it's already uncommon to see two on sale at the same time. But currently there are two Passat W8s currently up for auction on Bring A Trailer, listed by the same person and photographed in the same place. Seems like we're dealing with a real B5 Passat lover.

I say love because love isn't logical, and neither is the Passat W8. Beyond the rarity, they're also infamous for being unreliable and exceptionally complex. That's an undesirable trifecta that makes owning either this 23-year-old Passat W8 Wagon or the 22-year-old Passat W8 sedan a prospect that's reserved for die-hard enthusiasts.