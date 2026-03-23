At $8,900, Is This 2008 Mercedes-Benz CLS 550 A Beautiful Bargain?

While four-door coupes are no longer really a thing anymore, today's Nice Price or No Dice Mercedes is one of the best-looking examples of what once was. Let's see if the price tag makes this art worth collecting.

The 17th-century libertine novelist and playwright Cyrano de Bergerac had a big nose. I mean, it wasn't just big; that honker was famously enormous, leading speculation amongst the ladies he courted whether other parts of his anatomy were correspondingly sized.

Cyrano's nose proved to be both his most iconic feature and his greatest curse, as his legacy focuses first on it and not on his works. A similar issue faced the 1994 Subaru Justy AWD five-door we looked at last Friday. Well kept and, increasingly important, frugal on fuel, the Justy's big talking point is being the first car sold in the U.S. with a CVT transmission. So equipped was our Justy, but that proved to be its downfall in the comments, as most of you would have preferred it to rock the standard five-speed manual to eke out every last drop of power the little car's three-cylinder engine could offer. That made the seller's $6,200 asking price untenable for the majority of you, which ultimately led to the Justy dropping in a 70% 'No Dice' loss.