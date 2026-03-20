At $6,200, Is This 1994 Subaru Justy 4WD A Justifiable Deal?

While yesterday's Callaway proved lust-worthy for most, today's 1994 Subaru is Just-worthy. Er, I mean, it's a Justy. This was Subaru's one-and-done entry into the then-burgeoning. small car market back in the 1980s and '90s. Offered in three and five-door bodystyles, the Justy was derived from the Rex kei car, enlarged in all directions but sharing doors and side windows with its little progenitor. After this edition, Subaru went the route of rebranding cars from other manufacturers as its compact models. None of those ever came to the U.S. market.

Unlike all the other Subarus sold in the U.S. at the time, the Justy didn't have a pancake engine mounted longitudinally in the nose. Instead, power for the Justy is provided by a transversely-mounted 1189 cc inline triple with a single belt-driven overhead camshaft. A chain-driven balance shaft smooths the move on the 73-horsepower mighty mite.

The Justy's claim to fame, however, is its significance as the first car sold in the U.S. with a continuously variable transmission (CVT). Oh sure, those are as ubiquitous today as a politician with their hand in your pocket, but it all started with the Justy. While five-speed manuals were also available, this car happens to be one of the CVT-havers. That feeds the front wheels all the time, but at the push of a dashboard button, it can send power to all four wheels in traditional Subaru fashion.