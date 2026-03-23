These Were The First Major Wrenching Projects Our Readers Attempted

My first car was given to me for free.

That could make me sound entitled or spoiled, but the car in question was a 14 year old rusted out Chrysler product with holes on top of the fenders and it didn't run. It would crank but it wouldn't start. My (single) mom had given up on it and bought herself another beater so she could get to work.

But that meant I could have my own car almost for free if I could get it to run so I rode my bike all over town. First to the library to do research, then to the auto parts store, spending my hard-earned paper route money, to get a distributor cap, rotor, points, condenser, 6 spark plugs and plug wires for the slant-six under the hood.

After replacing all those 14-year-old ignition parts, the car fired right up and ran very well. I drove it to the DMV and was able spend some more of that hard-earned cash to get it titled and registered in my own name! Didn't even need parental consent or insurance back then.

I was 16 years old and life was good.