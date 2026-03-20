Naval Officer Leaks Aircraft Carrier Location On Strava With Deck Runs

Posting a morning run on Strava is a habitual routine for some people. However, not everyone engaging in that ritual could endanger a $6 billion nuclear-powered aircraft carrier. A French naval officer revealed the location of the Charles de Gaulle, the flagship of the Marine Nationale, by publicly posting a run via smartwatch to the popular app last week. The 4.5-mile run around one of the carrier decks stands out as a jagged line in the middle of the Mediterranean Sea.

The Charles de Gaulle's position was more sensitive than usual because it was the lead ship in a carrier strike group steaming across the Mediterranean toward the Middle East. According to Le Monde, French President Emmanuel Macron deployed ships to bolster the country's military presence in the region after Israel and the United States attacked Iran. While France did announce that the carrier was being repositioned away from NATO exercises in the Baltic Sea, posting the ship's real-time location posed an unnecessary security risk during an ongoing conflict. French military bases have already been attacked by drones and one service member was killed.