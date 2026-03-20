Just 'Take One Less Trip To Starbucks' If You Can't Afford Higher Gas Prices, Senate Candidate Suggests

After biding his time for more than 40 years, Donald Trump finally realized his dream of sending the U.S. to war with Iran. Sure, many people may die, and the war has already cost U.S. drivers an extra $4 billion in higher gas prices, but those are sacrifices he and other Republicans are willing to make. If you're upset that's making it harder to pay your bills, though, the Hill reports that U.S. Senate candidate Michele Tafoya wants you to know things aren't actually bad, and you'll be fine if you stop buying Starbucks every day.

In an interview with far-right AM talk radio host Todd Starnes, the Republican candidate slash former NFL reporter reportedly acknowledged it was "hard" and "frustrating" to see gas prices shoot up so fast as a direct result of Trump's war with Iran. But she also wants you to stop complaining that the cost of living keeps climbing, because that would be unpatriotic:

"I think right now at least just kind of keeping a stiff upper lip. Maybe you take one less trip to Starbucks and so that gas goes a little further," she told Tennessee's KWAM radio host Todd Starnes. "Until this thing is over and these gas prices go back down again, let's just try to be patriots about this," Tafoya continued. "Whether you agree with it or not, we're there and we've got to support our men and women in uniform."

Technically, Tafoya did stop short of declaring, "Let them eat cake," but her full comment lands a lot closer than you'd expect from a candidate trying to win an election. Can't pay your bills? Just stop drinking Starbucks everyday, you dumb idiot.