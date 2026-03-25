What Are The Biggest Differences Between Jet Drive And Sterndrive Boat Engines?

The world of boats can be confusing, especially for those who spend most their time fawning over automobiles. In rare cases like this jet-powered sport boat from the 1990s that looks like a Porsche on purpose, the two collide. But outrageous custom builds aside, what sorts of boats are ideal for a fun day out on the lake with a small group of people?

One option is the runabout, which doesn't exceed 30 feet in length and often has only a main deck. Among runabouts, two popular options are jet drive and sterndrive models, terms that describe the type of propulsion each uses.

A jet drive uses that same method of generating thrust as something like a Jet Ski. Essentially, water is pulled in by a robust pump, then shot out, thrusting the boat forward. A sterndrive, on the other hand, is a bit of a hybrid between inboard and outboard configurations. The engine is installed inside the vessel, but other components like the gearbox and propeller are fitted externally.

Both propulsion methods offer benefits and drawbacks, with each performing especially well in certain scenarios. For instance, a jet drive boat could get you places a sterndrive couldn't, especially if you choose something smaller like the weird Sea-Doo Switch, which combines jet drive with a pontoon. But for pulling water-skiers and wakeboarders, you'd be much better off with a sterndrive.