Here's What Can Happen If You Park At A Broken Parking Meter

America has as many as 2 billion parking spaces, but it sure doesn't feel that way when you're desperately looking for an open spot on the street. When you find one, it often comes with a parking meter, which may or may not be functional. But if you happen across a broken meter, it doesn't necessarily mean you can park for free.

For instance, in San Diego, you shouldn't get a ticket parking at a broken meter. However, these meters let you pay in several ways, including credit cards, coins, and even an app. As far as the city is concerned, as long as one of those payment methods is active, the meter isn't broken. Hence, if the coin slot is jammed up, but the credit reader is working, you can't claim it's out of order.

In Los Angeles (which has a similar policy), of the 3,400 drivers contesting an inoperable parking meter in 2022, city officials dropped fewer than 1% of the cases, according to NBC Los Angeles. Of course, in California it isn't just humans susceptible to citations, as the driverless Waymo was slapped with 589 parking tickets in San Francisco in 2024.

In Washington, D.C. authorities won't cite your car at a broken meter, but only if they can clearly see its non-operational. As in, it's displaying an error message. Meanwhile, New York City has something called Muni-meters, which if unusable, allow free parking as long as there isn't a functioning Muni-meter nearby where you could pay — but not for longer than the Muni-meter would allow. Likewise in Eugene, Oregon, you can occupy a spot with a non-working meter, but not beyond the stated time limit. These are just a few examples from around the U.S., so consult your local laws to be sure.