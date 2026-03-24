USDOT Giving Out $250,000 Prize For Architects To Make Infrastructure Beautiful Again

Despite barely being able to keep commercial air travel functioning and trying to hold the country's most important rail infrastructure project hostage to pressure Senator Chuck Schumer, the Trump Administration apparently cares about how it all looks. The U.S. Department of Transportation is now accepting submissions for the Beautifying Transportation Infrastructure Challenge. The competition is imploring entrants to design concepts that can "uplift and beautify public transportation spaces."

The DOT has pulled together a $650,000 prize pool for the competition, with $250,000 going to the winner in the category for professional design firms. The agency was absurdly broad in the structure eligible for the contest. Everything from bridges and overpasses to plazas and intermodal connections. According to The Architect's Newspaper, the challenge listed Cincinnati Union Terminal and the Golden Gate Bridge as illustrative examples. Each entry will be judged on seven criteria, none of which is potential cost.