What Car Brand Isn't Making It Through The Next Recession?
Folks, the economy is looking rough right about now. Gas prices are climbing, trade wars are costing everyone more, and much of the United States' GDP is tied up in a bubble that's fit to burst at any second. Last time our economy looked like this (if we're being honest, even a little bit better than this), we got the 2008 crash that killed plenty of our favorite automotive brands. Today, it's time to ask: What car brands aren't making it out of our inevitable next recession?
A recession means companies will tighten their belts, and that often means consolidating. We saw this in the last recession, when GM killed off brands like Saturn and Pontiac to streamline its operations. Now, though, the automotive world looks leagues different than it did nearly two decades ago — which of today's brands will be sacrificed at the altar of financial efficiency?
I have to vote DS
Stellantis-owned DS is my pick, for simple redundancy. The original DS was a Citroen, and I'm still not exactly sure why the new cars don't wear that same badge — I'm just not sure DS is really differentiated enough to stand on its own through harsh economic headwinds. If the economy tanks again, I expect DS to be folded back into Citroen, so Stellantis can pat itself on the back for all those savings on badge manufacturing.
I think DS will be the next automaker to die in a recession, but what about you? Do you think Audi will be sacrificed to keep the Volkswagen group afloat, or do you think Rivian just doesn't have the cash reserves to make it through a rainy day? Will we lose storied automakers like Pontiac, or newcomers like Staurn? Leave your answer in the comments below, and I'll pick out my favorites early next week.