What Car Brand Isn't Making It Through The Next Recession?

Stellantis-owned DS is my pick, for simple redundancy. The original DS was a Citroen, and I'm still not exactly sure why the new cars don't wear that same badge — I'm just not sure DS is really differentiated enough to stand on its own through harsh economic headwinds. If the economy tanks again, I expect DS to be folded back into Citroen, so Stellantis can pat itself on the back for all those savings on badge manufacturing.

I think DS will be the next automaker to die in a recession, but what about you? Do you think Audi will be sacrificed to keep the Volkswagen group afloat, or do you think Rivian just doesn't have the cash reserves to make it through a rainy day? Will we lose storied automakers like Pontiac, or newcomers like Staurn? Leave your answer in the comments below, and I'll pick out my favorites early next week.