Bugatti Factor One Trades Straight-Line Acceleration For Added Lightness And A Much More Affordable $23,599 Pricetag

Bugattis are not the kind of cars you save up for. Even if you threw $50,000 a year into your New Bugatti fund, it would take something like 60 years before you finally had base Chiron money. Not that you'd want one anyway. Sure, a Chiron makes like 1,500 horsepower, but it also weighs about 4,400 lbs, and who would ever want to drive something so heavy? The good news is, though, Bugatti has an answer for that in the form of the Factor One. If you're willing to sacrifice straight-line speed, you can now order an ultra-light Bugatti that costs less than a new Honda Civic and weighs much less than a Chiron.

The fact that it's cheap didn't stop Bugatti from building the Factor One almost entirely out of carbon fiber. Is that Hyundai Venue you were considering made out of carbon fiber? No, it's not. And while it doesn't look like Bugatti has published an official curb weight, each wheel reportedly weighs 649 grams, or roughly 1.4 pounds. Meanwhile, the carbon fiber wheels Ford so famously offered on the Shelby GT350R weighed in at 18 pounds each — because the Mustang is a car, and the Factor One is a very expensive bicycle developed in partnership with Factor Bikes.

Ask Rob Gitelis, Factor's founder, though, and he'll insist that characterization is too reductive. "The Bugatti Factor ONE is not simply a bicycle. It is a statement," Gitelis said in... a statement. "This project challenged us to rethink every assumption and push engineering boundaries in the same way Bugatti has done in the automotive world for over a century."