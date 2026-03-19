Green Over Confetti Print Might Be The Ideal Spec, And This Subaru Vivio Even Has T-Tops

As a self-proclaimed warrior of whimsy, I find it a damn shame that U.S. roads are littered with cars that are painted in grayscale. In fact, 75% of all new cars sold in 2025 were painted some shade of black, white, or gray, despite findings that more vibrant color choices can hold their value significantly better than more common colors. If, like me, you're tired of people wasting their brief time on this planet choosing boring subtle colors, then join me in saying a big collective, "AWWW" as you lay eyes on this incredible green-over-confetti-print 1993 Subaru Vivio T-Top. He's just a little guy, after all, and he's currently listed for auction on Bring A Trailer.

Generally speaking, all Japanese kei cars are cute to us Americans because they're just so small, but this bright-eyed and bushy-tailed little Vivio is exceptionally darling, for an array of reasons. From its truly tiny 12-inch alloy wheels to its gawky silhouette to the trunk-mounted luggage rack that looks like it might be able to fit two Tic Tac boxes, it's just adorable. And to top it all off it's painted green and has confetti-print interior fabrics with teal, red, and gray markings. It's simply precious.