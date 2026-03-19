Green Over Confetti Print Might Be The Ideal Spec, And This Subaru Vivio Even Has T-Tops
As a self-proclaimed warrior of whimsy, I find it a damn shame that U.S. roads are littered with cars that are painted in grayscale. In fact, 75% of all new cars sold in 2025 were painted some shade of black, white, or gray, despite findings that more vibrant color choices can hold their value significantly better than more common colors. If, like me, you're tired of people wasting their brief time on this planet choosing boring subtle colors, then join me in saying a big collective, "AWWW" as you lay eyes on this incredible green-over-confetti-print 1993 Subaru Vivio T-Top. He's just a little guy, after all, and he's currently listed for auction on Bring A Trailer.
Generally speaking, all Japanese kei cars are cute to us Americans because they're just so small, but this bright-eyed and bushy-tailed little Vivio is exceptionally darling, for an array of reasons. From its truly tiny 12-inch alloy wheels to its gawky silhouette to the trunk-mounted luggage rack that looks like it might be able to fit two Tic Tac boxes, it's just adorable. And to top it all off it's painted green and has confetti-print interior fabrics with teal, red, and gray markings. It's simply precious.
The T-top makes it extra special, too
As is probably immediately obvious to you, a car person, the Subaru Vivio wasn't designed as a convertible from the start. The model's primary body style was a three- or five-door hatchback, but Subaru also made around 3,000 of these (mostly) open-air runabouts. Even the T-top design was untraditional; rather than being comprised of two removable panels that meet in the center of the car, the Vivio's T-top has a third center panel that connects the two outboard panels. Then, the entire rear window electrically retracts down into a chasm behind the cabin to leave behind only a little roll bar behind the front seat occupants' heads.
Sadly this car doesn't have the supercharger that Subaru Vivio GX-Ts did, but at least it has a five-speed manual transmission that gives you the ability to harness the raging 50-ish horsepower and 40-ish lb-ft of torque produced by its front-mounted 660-cc four-cylinder engine. Unlike zesty kei cars like the Suzuki Cappuccino or Honda Beat, this Vivio has no sporting pretensions. If any of that sounds good to you, this Subaru Vivio T-top is up for auction with no reserve right now with about 85,000 miles on its odometer, though the seller notes it has a leaking valve cover.