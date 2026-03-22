The OG Four-Door Porsche Sports Sedan Wasn't Even Built By Porsche

The Porsche Panamera debuted more than 16 years ago, marking the brand's first foray into the production sports sedan segment. Offering between 400 and 500 horsepower between its naturally aspirated and turbocharged 4.8-liter V8 engine options, it showed that this legendary brand was capable of stretching out its signature 911 aesthetic, throwing in four doors, and offering fun driving dynamics in something that could comfortably fit four adults.

This wasn't the brand's first go at sedans. The 1990 Mercedes 500E may have been badged by its Stuttgart neighbor, but Porsche had a major hand in its development and construction. Then, there was the 1994 Audi RS2 Avant — okay, this technically was a five-door hatch, but so too is the Panamera — with Porsche DNA throughout its construction. Porsche even contemplated a four-door 928 that made it as far as the concept stage.

But there's a one-of-one Porsche that clearly predates all of the above. Back in 1967, the Panamera recipe was already in place, with the 911 shape stretched out to accommodate four doors. Admittedly, this OG four-door Porsche sports sedan wasn't technically even built by Porsche, but its history is far more fascinating as a result.