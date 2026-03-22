Buying Giorgio Armani's Bentley Is The Most Stylish Way To Spend A Hundred Grand

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When he wasn't jetting around the world opening new boutiques or brokering mergers and takeovers, recently deceased Italian fashion magnate Giorgio Armani once daily-drove this gorgeous blue Bentley. In a high-stress position, at arguably the height of his power and notoriety, Mr. Armani had reason to want a comfortable and relaxing daily driver. There wasn't much from the Italian automakers at the time that would hold a candle to the Brits, and at the time, the Brooklands was Bentley's biggest and best offering. Thirty years later, you can have this incredible example of stately elegance for yourself, as it's coming up for auction at RM Sotheby's Monaco sale in April.

I imagine if one were to purchase a hand-assembled 1990s-era Bentley, they would certainly need to be quite stylish in order to pull it off. In 1996, Giorgio Armani, by most accounts a very stylish man, ordered this Bentley Brooklands new. One of just 153 left-hand-drive Brooklands built for 1996, Mr. Armani chose a beautiful Deep Royal Blue paint, accented by a Parchment-colored coachline. Inside, where he spent much of his time, the car is trimmed in matching Parchment leather with Portland Stone-colored carpeting and Burr Walnut trim. It's really quite fetching to look at. If it were mine, I'd have to commission a custom suit jacket in a matching Deep Royal Blue with Parchment lining.

According to the auction house, Mr. Armani took delivery of this car in March of 1996 and used the car regularly through September, when he sold it back to his Bentley dealer in Rome. The car was registered new to Mr. Armani, featuring his initials on the license plate: AG138SE. That same set of letters and numbers remains with the car today. The car has always lived in Italy, with the second owner also living on the outskirts of the Italian capitol.