This Weird Street-Legal Quad Is The Coolest Thing I Saw At Daytona Bike Week

"Hey, what's that?," I shouted over the din of thousands of revving motorcycles and blasting mobile audio systems. While walking around the parking lot of the Daytona International Speedway during the 85th annual Daytona Bike Week, that's a pretty common thing to shout. The beachside town is absolutely littered with oddball motorcycles and custom projects that don't look like any bike you've ever seen before (I saw three Campagna T-Rexes, for gosh sake), so there's a lot of stuff that requires a second glance. As I walked over to this mean green machine, I vaguely remembered a four-wheeled street-legal bike project from a boutique manufacturer perhaps two decades earlier. What was it called?

The gauge cluster of this bizarre beast let me know that it's a GG Quad, and a cursory peek around the internet says that Swiss company Grüter + Gut Motorrad Techniks built about two-hundred of these BMW-powered four-wheelers. With a 1200cc flat twin, this bike/car thing is plenty quick, making approximately 100 horsepower and 85 lb-ft of torque as it left Bavaria. I imagine the BMW drivetrain was largely chosen because of its diehard reliability and shaft-drive layout, making mating it to a custom rear differential relatively easy. Later examples used an R1250 BMW flat twin, while the later-still Quadster cribbed BMW's K1200 S horizontal four-cylinder with a borderline scary 167 horsepower.

Bradley Brownell/Jalopnik

Apparently, GG made (the company closed in 2015) high-end quads and trikes from motorcycles for a discerning clientele, and these were quite expensive when they were new. This Los Angeles Times review from 2008 says they started at $65,500 and went up from there. The LA Times review indicated that while around 250 of these things had been built by that point, just 13 examples had been imported to the U.S., likely because they have four wheels, defining them as passenger vehicles, which require things like airbags and seatbelts. Some states will allow it, but major motorcycle markets like California balk at giving such things a license plate. No matter the case, this is a properly rare sighting!