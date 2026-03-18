The Marines might be the first to fight, but they shouldn't be lighting up our own roadways. During a celebration of the U.S. Marine Corps' 250th anniversary last October at Camp Pendleton, an artillery shell malfunctioned and detonated early. Unfortunately, that shell exploded over Interstate 5. Shrapnel showered two California Highway Patrol vehicles. No one was injured, largely because the State of California closed the freeway against the wishes of the Trump administration.

An internal report on the incident was publicly reported earlier this week and described the malfunction as a "one in a million" event. According to the Associated Press, the celebration's organizers planned on firing 60 live rounds from six howitzers over Interstate 5. During the first volley, a round detonated early above the freeway. The lengthy 666-page report had "no definitive answer" to why the malfunction happened. The theories ranged from the cannons being positioned too close together to the potential presence of anomalous electromagnetic energy.