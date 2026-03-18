At $3,999, Could This 1998 Dodge Neon Brighten Your Day?

Once Chrysler's valiant attempt to profitably compete in the small car segment with a domestically built contender, the Dodge (and Xerox copy Plymouth) Neon proved just as cheerful as it was cheap. Let's see if this Highline edition still lives up to that standard.

Rock and roll and cars go together like Positraction and peeling out. Over the decades, plenty of toe-tappers have been sung about specific models—"GTO" by Ronny & the Daytonas, "Hey Little Cobra" from the Rip Chords, and Jan & Dean's opus, "Schlock Rod, Parts 1 and 2", among them. Few, though, have feted a carmaker's entire lineup, as does the 1948 song "Mercury Blues. written by blues musicians K.C. Roberts and Robert Geddins. Originally titled "Mercury Boogie", the song has been covered by the likes of Alan Jackson, Canned Heat, and the Steve Miller Band. My favorite version is the barn burner by my hometown boy, David Lindley. If you haven't heard it, you really should check it out.

I have to say that the 2004 Mercury Marauder we looked at yesterday, while nice and only slightly beat up, failed to elicit an urge to sing its praises from any of you in the comments. Not at its $19,000 asking price, at least. Surprisingly, that generated a lot of resistance, which manifested in a wildly lopsided 92% "No Dice" loss. I guess we can't all be crazy 'bout a Mercury.