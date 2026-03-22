Places Where Playing Your Music Too Loudly In Your Car Can Get You Into A Surprising Amount Of Trouble

For some people, driving a car simply means going from point A to point B. It's nothing more than a necessary task required to complete daily chores. For others, the act of driving is often as important as the final destination. Some enjoy driving sports cars because of how they feel, others prefer open-top convertibles that make the experience more immersive, and some just love blasting music and cruising the streets.

However, blaring Celine Dion through the speakers might not be everyone's idea of enjoyment — especially near schools, churches, hospitals, residential neighborhoods, and courthouses. That is why certain communities have enacted various rules and regulations to ensure peace and quiet for the most vulnerable. Even so, in the U.S., there are no federal regulations prohibiting loud music from car speakers.

Enforcement primarily occurs at the state level, although not even all states have laws specifically addressing noise, let alone car stereos. In such cases, local jurisdictions usually step in with ordinances that can get you into real trouble if you dial the volume up too much. Here are the places where you are most likely to get ticketed for it.