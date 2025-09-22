Feds Back Off On Pretending To Care About Pedestrian Safety

That said, the companies also asked the Trump administration to change the requirement that new passenger vehicles include AEB systems by 2029 that are capable of detecting an impending crash and stopping a vehicle at speeds of up to 62 mph, saying it isn't realistic. A few weeks ago, NHTSA said it planned to give automakers an additional two years to "have more time to achieve challenging aspects of the standard."

Maybe NHTSA really does plan to go through with it, eventually, but considering the Trump administration's hostility to regulations in general and especially pedestrian safety, it wouldn't be surprising to see NHTSA kick the can down the road again or scrap its new safety rule altogether. After all, the Trump administration has made it abundantly clear that if you aren't in a car, your life and well-being don't matter.

For example, Bloomberg just reported that the Trump administration has been canceling grants that would have been used to make streets safer, add pedestrian trail and implement bike lanes across the country. All because cars are their top priority. One project in San Diego was canceled because it "appears to reduce lane capacity and a road diet that is hostile to motor vehicles," while a Fairfield, Alabama project was also called "hostile" to cars and "counter to DOT's priority of preserving or increasing roadway capacity for motor vehicles." Meanwhile, a project in Boston got canceled because improving safety might "impede vehicle capacity and speed."

These aren't new grants, either. The Trump administration is going after money that was awarded years ago — one Albuquerque grant was awarded back in 2022 — all with the goal of making sure no driver is ever slightly inconvenienced by local governments trying to keep them from killing people. Wonderful.