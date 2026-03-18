50-Year-Old Helio Castroneves Will Try To Win The Indy 500 For A Record Fifth Time

I'm not too proud to admit that I cried big wet tears when Hélio Castroneves won his fourth Indianapolis 500 in 2021. The then-45-year-old driver was fresh off getting fired by Roger Penske, who had recently purchased the motor speedway and the series that runs there. It was a long shot for Castroneves to even be in the running, but he overcame it all to be one of just four men in history to win a fourth time. This May, he'll be back at the 500 for another shot at the win, again with Meyer Shank Racing, the team he co-owns. If he does manage to pull it off, he'll be the only person in history to do it five times.

Castroneves' fourth Indy 500 win came a full 20 years after his first. He did the unthinkable and went back-to-back in his first and second trips to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in 2001 and 2002. If he does manage to win in 2026, it'll be 25 years removed from his moment kissing the bricks for the first time.

His four wins at Indy alone would signify an incredible open wheel career, but this guy is still making big moves at 50, and wants to do it again. Hélio ran toward the front in the 2025 running of the Indianapolis 500, setting the fastest lap of the race, and proving he's still got what it takes in his 25th time at the circuit. This year will be his 26th start at the 500, which is still a long ways off from the all-time starts record held by A.J. Foyt and his 35 attempts at the Borg Warner trophy. To match that record, Hélio would need to keep racing until he's 60, which seems unlikely, but if anyone could do it, it would be him.