This 2024 Chevy Silverado Has Been In The Body Shop For Over A Year Because No Replacement Wiring Harness Is Available

One of the main reasons to buy a new car is knowing that parts will be readily available if a repair is needed. And while that's usually the case, John Rice's 2024 Chevy Silverado ZR2 has become a notable exception, reports WGME.

In a Facebook post, Rice said that he had only owned his truck for a few months when, in November 2024, he was involved in a crash on a dirt road. The truck went off to J&T Autobody in Fryeburg, Maine, which expected it to be fixed in about ten days. While tearing down the truck, the shop discovered that the main wiring harness was damaged and needed to be replaced. It's fairly common for additional damage to be found after the teardown and repair has begun, and the shop has been helping Rice as much as possible through this ordeal.

A new harness arrived in January 2025, only for the repair shop to discover that two of the connectors were wrong and wouldn't plug into the truck properly. According to Rice's breakdown of the events, the new harness was "One Off" (referring to the connectors), and a different harness had to be ordered. This process played out an additional five times over the course of the year, the last of which Rice said in another post was overseen by GM CEO Mary Barra's "Executive Action Team". Each time, the wiring harness that was supposed to plug into the practically new truck didn't fit. The Silverado remains in pieces at the shop today.