Factors To Consider When Choosing Between Rebuilt Engines And New Crate Engines

Nothing hurts more than the moment when you realize your project car's engine has imploded. Whether you are resurrecting a barn-find Mustang or building a drift Miata, a blown engine will likely be one of the most expensive parts of the build, and it can easily exceed the cost of parts such as brakes, suspension, or wheels.

When your motor gives up, you generally have two choices. You can take the rebuilt route, where you remove the blown engine and take it to a rebuild specialist to get it repaired and running again. The other option is to purchase a crate engine, which is a brand-new, factory-fresh engine that arrives on a wooden palette.

Choosing between the two isn't just about mechanical preference — it's a high-stakes financial calculation. An engine rebuild or replacement can cost a significant portion of your project car budget, and you could be one miscalculation away from having a large garage ornament. You have to choose between the allure of preserving numbers-matching components and the reliability of a new engine. Then there is the matter of time. Think of a rebuilt engine as a bespoke suit and a crate engine as a high-end off-the-rack tuxedo. Both will make you look good, but one might take 2 months or more, while the other can be worn to the party tonight. Let's get to the nuances dictating the choice between rebuilt and crate engines.