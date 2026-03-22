Before Robert De Niro Was A Star He Promoted AMC's Ambassador In A '70s Car Commercial

Robert De Niro doesn't seem to be much of a car guy. Yes, he was once supposed to star as Enzo Ferrari in a big-budget biopic, but Adam Driver ended up on the screen instead. Then De Niro was slated to join John Boyega in a Netflix production about F1 racing. Which, again, ended in a DNF for De Niro. But outside of his turn behind the wheel of a Peugeot 406 in "Ronin" or helming a Checker Marathon in "Taxi Driver," there's not a lot of auto-related footage in his filmography. Although we could add his fascinating 1970s commercial for the AMC Ambassador.

In it, De Niro plays a recent college graduate and CPA who returns home to a stereotypical New York Italian neighborhood to show off his new ride: a 1970 American Motors Corporation Ambassador. Naturally, he first has to drive past street urchins playing in an open fire hydrant before arriving at the family grocery store — Florence & Al's Market — where his parents can't believe he bought such a fancy car. It even has air conditioning! Which was a big deal at the time, with the voice-over reminding folks that the Ambassador at the time was the only car in its class with standard AC.

Nor was this the only example of AMC flexing its Hollywood muscles to move the metal. Richard Dreyfuss hammed it up as the leader of what seems to be a gang of car thieves casing a 1968 AMC Javelin in another of the automaker's classic TV spots — a likely entrant for our next game of guess Jalopnik's favorite weird car commercials.