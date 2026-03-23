Class 6 Vs. Class 8 Semi Trucks: What Are The Differences Between Them?

We're fascinated with anything with wheels, and it goes beyond your typical car, crossover, truck, or motorcycle. We care about them all, from the weirdest cars owned by celebrities to rare cars that only Jalopnik readers know about. However, we also have a thing for semis and big rigs, because what car-loving '80s or '90s kid didn't grow up pretending to be a truck driver, or at least mimicking pulling the cord for the train horn while pretending to be driving?

For truckers, operators, or fleet managers, though, it's not that simple. They know that commercial vehicles are sorted into classes based on their gross vehicle weight rating (GVWR) — the truck's maximum payload capacity, including fuel, passengers, cargo, and other accessories.

The U.S. Department of Transportation's Federal Highway Administration defines Class 6 trucks as medium-duty vehicles. Class 6 trucks include buses and delivery trucks with six tires or more and a GVWR of 19,501 to 26,000 pounds. If you happen to have a Class 6 truck in your stable, you'll usually need to obtain a commercial driver's license (CDL) from your state licensing bureau to drive it.

In fact, Classes 3 to 6 are all classified as medium-duty trucks. Class 3 are trucks with a GVWR of 10,001 to 14,000 pounds and six tires or more, while Classes 4 and 5 should have GVWRs of 14,0001 to 16,001 pounds and 16,001 to 19,500 pounds, respectively, as well as those same six tires. They're all single-unit vehicles with no more than three axles. And because they weigh more than 10,000 pounds, all of them should have a DOT number on both sides to conform with regulations.