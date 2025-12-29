7 Of The Weirdest Cars Owned By Celebrities

Jay Leno owns a lot of rare cars. Aside from hosting "The Tonight Show" from 1992 to 2009 (and then again from 2010 to 2014, but we don't talk about that), his biggest claim to fame is his massive collection of cars, many of which were showcased on his CNBC show "Jay Leno's Garage." The series lasted for seven seasons before moving to YouTube, where new episodes are still uploaded.

While this story could consist entirely of cars owned by Jay Leno, we're limiting it to one per celebrity, so for Jay, let's take a look at his 1932 Morgan Three-Wheeler. First of all, it's from 1932. Not many cars from that era remain operational, but Leno isn't just a collector, he's a bona fide gearhead, with a crew of fellow automobile experts in his employ. Another notable feature of the car, as its name suggests, is the fact that it only has three wheels, a unique feature that makes it instantly recognizable.

Leno also owns a 2014 version from the same company. There are 80 years of automobile technology separating them, but at the end of the day, cars are nothing more than a few wheels and an engine. The engines are more powerful, the seats are cozier, and there are more bells and whistles, but the fundamental principles of automobile travel haven't really changed.