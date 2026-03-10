Honda HR-V, Mitsubishi Lancer Evo IX, V8-Powered AMC Gremlin: The Dopest Cars I Found For Sale Online

Happy Tuesday, everyone! I'm freshly back from a road trip out to Pittsburgh last weekend, for a friend's wedding that was replete with Jalopnik-adjacent folks, and let me tell you: Pittsburgh is a weird place. It reminds me a lot of the city I went to college in, actually — cities that sprang up around a single industry as their main employer, now dealing with the fallout of that industry's collapse by populating vacant storefronts with stores built to cater to Millennials like a theme park. I saw a store that only sold french fries.

Of course, cities like that always end up attracting certain populations. You of course get your local indie musicians, some of whom I met as they showed me how to sneak into a graveyard so they could show me what's locally known as the "t*tty sphinx mausoleum" (I assure you the musicians do not censor it as I have to). You also get some interesting intersections of car culture, where dirtbag tuners meet the people who got rich off their french fry businesses. So, with those crowds of enthusiasts in mind, let's check Pittsburgh out for this week's installment of the internet's Dopest Cars.