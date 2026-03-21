Eddie Van Halen Used His Lamborghini Miura On 'Panama,' Here's What It Looks Like Today

There is no such thing as an ordinary Lamborghini, and certainly nothing that could be considered an ordinary Lamborghini Miura. However, while all the Miuras are equal, some Miuras are more equal than others. Take, for example, the relatively recently rediscovered "Italian Job" Miura, which has since been restored.

Another Miura with a similarly evocative story is Eddie Van Halen's personal example, which was apparently given to him by his wife, Valerie Bertinelli, as a wedding gift in 1981. Eddie, being no regular guy, would be gifted no regular Miura, and so a number of unique touches could be found around the car. Notably was the license plate 'APR 11' which signified their wedding date, but other details including a bright red paint job, unique split-rim alloy wheels, and aggressive body modifications which were more Countach than Miura in style.

It was John Temerian , founder of Curated Motors, who uncovered the Miura – but this was far from a fairy-tale barn-find moment. The story goes that Temerian, while in Switzerland, received a call from a friend informing him that Eddie Van Halen wished to sell his car collection.

An avid Miura enthusiast, Temerian had long been intrigued by the full story behind Eddie's custom car, and now he had not only the chance to uncover it, but to write a check and claim the Lamborghini for himself. Needless to say, a deal was struck, and he wasted no time beginning his research.