According to the seller, today's Nice Price or No Dice Lincoln is one of only ten Mark IVs converted to campers by Chinook. On top of that revelation, it's also said to look and drive excellently. Let's see what such a wonder might cost.

Have you ever given any thought to where the Audi nameplate came from? The name Audi is of Latin origin and is connected to the surname of the company's founder, August Horch. In German, Horch means "listen," while in Latin, Audi means "to listen."

We didn't have to listen to any sales spiel on last Friday's 2012 Audi R8 Quattro Spyder; the oddball pictures in the ad, along with the seller's assurance that cryptocurrency was an acceptable form of payment, told us all we needed to know. Because of those issues, the $74,399 price tag, while not out of line with the car's specs and age, came across as a trap for the unwary. Ultimately, we came away wary and sent the Audi on its way with a 61% 'No Dice' loss.