RENNtech Will Make A Modern Mercedes-AMG Hammer With A Hand-Made V12 Engine

Out of all of RENNtech's creations, few carried a more prominent name than the "Hammer," a concept that began with the iconic RENNtech W124 and the broader pre-merger heritage of AMG. Although it's been a long time since these cars were new, RENNtech is bringing back the Hammer name — and this time, it's a no expense spared, hand-built, restomod powered by a 7.5-liter V12 producing 660 horsepower.

Called the Sledgehammer, the new creation will be limited to just 12 examples and is based on a fully restored Mercedes C126 SEC. Although it does resemble a well-known AMG-built 6.0-liter Coupe from the 80s, the Sledgehammer is a modern interpretation of what a top-spec SEC V12 should look like. The C126 never left the factory with a V12 under the hood, making this likely the final boss of all C126 Mercedes.

As the restomod market continues to grow thanks to modern reliability paired with old-school styling, big-dollar builds like this are becoming increasingly common. If you've never heard of RENNtech or you just appreciate the charm of vintage Mercedes big-engine coupes, here's why this car deserves your attention.