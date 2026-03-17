The Owen Magnetic Walked So The Chevy Volt Could Run (Well, Until GM GM'd)

Electric cars aren't new. Inventors and engineers have been toying with electric propulsion since the 1830s. But using a gas engine to constantly power an electric motor, while simultaneously recharging its batteries, was a novel idea in the early 20th century. When engineer Justus B. Entz was first granted a patent for his "Dynamo-electric machine" (surely, you hear that in old-timey radio guy voice, right?), it was like nothing else before it.

Instead of having the engine drive the wheels, through a transmission, the Owen Magnetic's 374 cubic-inch six-cylinder powered a generator that was attached to the engine's crankshaft. That generator spun a big horseshoe-shaped magnet so hilariously old-fashioned and cartoonish that it looks like something Wile E. Coyote would use. The cartoonish magnet would spin around a steel armature, which would in turn cause it to spin from the magnetic imbalance. That spinning armature was connected to an electric motor and would create the current to drive the rear wheels.

There was no direct connection between the engine and wheels, nor was there a transmission. Instead, the driver controlled the "speeds" of the Owen with a rheostat lever mounted to the steering wheel. It was almost like a continuously variable transmission (CVT), just with the pros but without any of the cons, as it technically could have infinite "gear ratios." Thus it was nicknamed the "Car of a Thousand Speeds." It even had a 24-volt electrical system, which the engine would charge. You can see how it works and drives on Jay Leno's Garage YouTube channel, because of course Jay has one, and it's pretty fascinating.