At $74,399, Could You Get Caught In This 2012 Audi R8 5.2 Quattro Spyder's Web?

Think about how you might spec an Audi R8 Spyder, and today's Nice Price or No Dice candidate probably checks all your boxes. We'll have to see if its price tag meets your needs as well.

In baseball, the batter gets three whiffs before being called out on strikes. If we apply that same rule to the automotive industry (and why wouldn't we?), we find that automotive designer and occasional car company mogul Henrik Fisker is down to his last strike, having two failed car start-ups marring his stats. Maybe we should instead apply cat logic and give him seven more lives, er, attempts at success.

The 2023 Fisker Ocean ONE we saw yesterday was the result of Henrik's latest strike: an electric crossover with decent range and some cool innovations. Unfortunately, it was also half-baked from the factory, with some significant software challenges and a few parts that, vampire-like, couldn't stand the sun. Originally priced at over $80,000 when new, our Ocean's $17,888 asking price demonstrated one of the steepest declines in value of any car in history. And yet, that wasn't good enough for the vast majority of you. The car's cons outweighed its pros—and that price—resulting in an overwhelming 89% 'No Dice' loss.