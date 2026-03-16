Why You Might Run Afoul Of The Law If You Street Park In Front Of Your Neighbor's House

The road isn't a private space, so typically, it isn't illegal to park in front of a stranger's home. However, there are some things to keep in mind if you want to avoid trouble. For example, in Texas, as well as many other U.S. states, blocking a driveway (even your own) is against the law. This has to do with giving emergency personnel adequate entry into a property. In California, among several other places, parking any part of your vehicle on the sidewalk can also result in a ticket. Other circumstances that'll draw the ire of authorities include leaving your car too close to a fire hydrant and double parking, among other more obvious infractions. Depending on your location, getting a citation might be swifter than you think, as some U.S. cities might feel incentivized to bring the most money from parking tickets.

What about parking in front of a neighbor's house? Perhaps you're having a get together with friends and space is limited; will you get in trouble legally? Depending on the local laws, your car could get towed if left there for an extended period (such as a couple of days). In fact, if you left your vehicle parked in the city of St. Louis for five days straight, it's considered deserted — which is how this Acura MDX gathered $8,660 in parking tickets. Unless you're blocking the homeowner in some way, though, you should be fine with Johnny Law. However, just because it's not illegal, that doesn't mean everything is fine in the neighbor's eyes, and they could become angry enough to call the police.